Elaine Hubler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Elaine Hubler, LPC
Overview
Elaine Hubler, LPC is a Counselor in Colorado Springs, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2140 Academy Cir Ste F, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 570-1225
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elaine Hubler?
I like working with Elaine and it's been several years. She doesn't give you excuses, she gives you tools to help. Nuff said.
About Elaine Hubler, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1255487302
Frequently Asked Questions
