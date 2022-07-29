See All Counselors in Colorado Springs, CO
Elaine Hubler, LPC

4.6 (9)
Overview

Elaine Hubler, LPC is a Counselor in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2140 Academy Cir Ste F, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 570-1225
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I like working with Elaine and it's been several years. She doesn't give you excuses, she gives you tools to help. Nuff said.
    Maryann — Jul 29, 2022
    About Elaine Hubler, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1255487302
    Frequently Asked Questions

