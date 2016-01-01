Dr. Hulei accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elaine Hulei, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elaine Hulei, PHD is a Psychologist in Fishkill, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2 Summit Ct Ste 204, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 233-0182
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hulei?
About Dr. Elaine Hulei, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205021938
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hulei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hulei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hulei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hulei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.