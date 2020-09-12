Elaine Karbonik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elaine Karbonik, PSY
Overview
Elaine Karbonik, PSY is a Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Locations
- 1 2717 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 203, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 290-7587
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Love her!! So insightfull
About Elaine Karbonik, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1073670808
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine Karbonik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Elaine Karbonik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Karbonik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Karbonik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Karbonik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.