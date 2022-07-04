Elaine Krantz, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Krantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elaine Krantz, MS
Elaine Krantz, MS is a Psychotherapist in Breckenridge, CO.
Office311 Sherwood Ln, Breckenridge, CO 80424 Directions (303) 807-3327
- 2 245 S Ridge St, Breckenridge, CO 80424 Directions (303) 807-3327
A.C.T. Advantage Counseling and Training8341 Sangre de Cristo Rd Ste 206, Littleton, CO 80127 Directions (303) 807-3327
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
The only complaint I have about Elaine is that she doesn't take my insurance. I would really like to go back to her for counseling.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- Rutgers Universtiy
Elaine Krantz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elaine Krantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Elaine Krantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Krantz.
