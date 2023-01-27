See All Nurse Practitioners in Sycamore, IL
Elaine Lawrence, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elaine Lawrence, NP

Elaine Lawrence, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sycamore, IL. 

Elaine Lawrence works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Sycamore, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Elaine Lawrence's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kishwaukee Medical Associates
    954 W State St, Sycamore, IL 60178 (815) 895-9144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I truly feel I am in the best hands, medically speaking.
    Paula Palmisano — Jan 27, 2023
    About Elaine Lawrence, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194793711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Lawrence, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elaine Lawrence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elaine Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Lawrence works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Sycamore, IL. View the full address on Elaine Lawrence’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Elaine Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Lawrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

