Elaine Lopez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Elaine Lopez, FNP

Elaine Lopez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orchard Park, NY. 

Elaine Lopez works at Southtowns Gastroenterology in Orchard Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elaine Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunday Bonnie MD Office
    3065 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 677-9220
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Mar 06, 2020
    Elaine is Amazing heath care provider, very personal very thorough very understanding she goes above and beyond
    Rick Tomaka — Mar 06, 2020
    About Elaine Lopez, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316225360
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elaine Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Lopez works at Southtowns Gastroenterology in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Elaine Lopez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Elaine Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

