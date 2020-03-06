Elaine Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elaine Lopez, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Elaine Lopez, FNP
Elaine Lopez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orchard Park, NY.
Elaine Lopez works at
Elaine Lopez's Office Locations
Sunday Bonnie MD Office3065 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-9220
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Elaine is Amazing heath care provider, very personal very thorough very understanding she goes above and beyond
About Elaine Lopez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316225360
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Elaine Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.