Elaine Ly, WHNP
Elaine Ly, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX.
Lifestyle Medical Group14885 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 886-5700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
This has by far been one of the best experiences I have ever had with any doctor. I am high-risk and have suffered a few losses needless to say I was very nervous this pregnancy seeing and trusting any doctors even the one I work with lol but from the moment I made the appointment with Dr. Ly to the moment I was seen I felt an overwhelming feeling of comfort! The staff was AMAZING and so helpful and friendly and Dr. Ly answered every question I had and even those I hadn't even thought of. She was very attentive and very educated and she showed so much compassion and care I literally did not even want to leave the office lol She took lots of time to get to know me and hear my concerns and did not make me feel embarrassed or scared to ask any questions like most doctors have made me feel. She also made sure to refer me to a high-risk specialist without me even asking and made sure that ANY issues I had were addressed. I cant wait until my next appointment!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265922496
