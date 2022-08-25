See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charlotte, NC
Elaine Mejia, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elaine Mejia, PA-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elaine Mejia, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Elaine Mejia works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2931
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elaine Mejia?

    Aug 25, 2022
    My experience with Dr Mejia has been great. She's very easy to work with and is a great listener. I leave appointments feeling satisfied that my health is really important and the advice and direction is clear and well researched. I am confronting my diabetes as never before and feel I have good guidance to help me succeed .
    Brian — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elaine Mejia, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Elaine Mejia, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elaine Mejia to family and friends

    Elaine Mejia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elaine Mejia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elaine Mejia, PA-C.

    About Elaine Mejia, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1376910877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Mejia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elaine Mejia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elaine Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Mejia works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Elaine Mejia’s profile.

    Elaine Mejia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Mejia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.