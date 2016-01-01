Elaine Pritchard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elaine Pritchard, LMFT
Overview
Elaine Pritchard, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pittsburg, CA.
Elaine Pritchard works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Mental Wellness Group130 E Leland Rd Ste C, Pittsburg, CA 94565 Directions (925) 384-3997
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elaine Pritchard?
About Elaine Pritchard, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851692610
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elaine Pritchard works at
Elaine Pritchard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.