Elaine Pritchett, LPCC
Overview
Elaine Pritchett, LPCC is a Counselor in Dayton, OH.
Elaine Pritchett works at
Locations
1948 E Whipp Rd Ste A1, Dayton, OH 45440
Ratings & Reviews
She is phenomenal. She saved my daughters life. I will forever be grateful to you Elaine. ?
About Elaine Pritchett, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1821342908
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Elaine Pritchett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Pritchett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Pritchett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Pritchett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.