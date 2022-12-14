Elaine Toon, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Toon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elaine Toon, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elaine Toon, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Elaine Toon works at
Locations
Elaine J Toon, LPC5131 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 971-0990
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Elaine for 3 years now and she has changed my life completely. I went from a completely non-functioning human being prone to anxiety attacks to a very healthy successful rarely anxious individual. Elaine made me feel right at home and continues to help me work on myself and overcome past trauma. She is amazing!
About Elaine Toon, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Elaine Toon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Elaine Toon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Elaine Toon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Toon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Toon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.