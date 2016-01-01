Dr. Weinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elaine Weinman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elaine Weinman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Livingston, NJ.
Dr. Weinman works at
Locations
Gerson Hagovsky Antonelli & Altman LLC22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 216, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-3146
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elaine Weinman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194974949
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinman works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.