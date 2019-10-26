See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Elan Golomb Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elan Golomb

Psychology
2.2 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Elan Golomb is a Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Elan Golomb works at National Health Laboratories Inc Ds in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
4.8 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    National Health Laboratories Inc Ds
    412 Avenue Of The Americas, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 496-6003
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elan Golomb?

    Oct 26, 2019
    I've been working with Dr. Golomb for over a year now. She has helped me overcome suicidal depression that plagued me for several years when a number of other therapists could not help me. I continue to work with her and she has helped me better understand many issues and problems that have been with me for decades. No drugs, no coddling, just solid assistance in understanding my situation and effective strategies for making my way forward. I'm very happy and recommend her to anyone looking for deep analysis and assistance. Also, no staff, just her. It's plenty.
    Tim Dalton — Oct 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elan Golomb
    How would you rate your experience with Elan Golomb?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elan Golomb to family and friends

    Elan Golomb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elan Golomb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elan Golomb.

    About Elan Golomb

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427100791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elan Golomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elan Golomb works at National Health Laboratories Inc Ds in New York, NY. View the full address on Elan Golomb’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Elan Golomb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elan Golomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elan Golomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elan Golomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elan Golomb?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.