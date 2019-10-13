Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC
Overview
Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Kaplove works at
Locations
Back in Balance7035 Beracasa Way Ste 104, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 361-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Elana Kaplove at a Health Expo where she was doing sample massages. She has fantastic hands and Energy. I went to her because I was rear ended by a Parkinson's patient. Between the Massage and the Adjustments she brought my body back from pain and injury. Dr Kaplove is a high-level healer, she also has many intuitive and intellectual skills to do Emotional healing. With a technique called NET or Neuro Emotional technique. I found it to be very quick when working on deep emotions to take away the trauma. A lot of trauma came up from the car accident where I was terrified to drive. Dr. Kaplove used this technique on me and alleviated all of those fears and trauma from the accident. She also worked on some deep childhood emotional issues that cleared for me. She is the Healers Healer Supreme!!! I would recommend her to anyone with pain or suffering.
About Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1184759409
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University of Massachusetts
Dr. Kaplove speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
