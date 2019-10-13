See All Chiropractors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Kaplove works at Back in Balance in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
5.0 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Back in Balance
    7035 Beracasa Way Ste 104, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 361-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplove?

    Oct 13, 2019
    I met Dr.  Elana Kaplove at a Health Expo where she was doing sample massages.  She has fantastic hands and Energy. I went to her because I was rear ended by a Parkinson's patient. Between the Massage and the Adjustments she brought my body back from pain and injury.  Dr Kaplove is a high-level healer, she also has many intuitive and intellectual skills to do Emotional healing. With a technique called NET or  Neuro Emotional technique. I found it to be very quick when  working  on deep emotions to take away the trauma. A lot of trauma came up from the car accident  where I was terrified to drive.  Dr. Kaplove  used this technique on me and alleviated all of those fears and trauma from the accident. She also worked on some deep childhood emotional issues that cleared for me. She is the Healers Healer Supreme!!! I would recommend her to anyone with pain or suffering.
    Lotus Kala — Oct 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaplove to family and friends

    Dr. Kaplove's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaplove

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC.

    About Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184759409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplove works at Back in Balance in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaplove’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplove speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elana Kaplove, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.