Eleanor Vierra, NP

Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Eleanor Vierra, NP

Eleanor Vierra, NP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Eleanor Vierra works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eleanor Vierra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3941 J St Ste 270, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1580 Creekside Dr Ste 250, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Ellie is ABSOLUTELY the best! Her knowledge of everything concerning the heart is extensive! She explains everything in a manner that one can understand! My husband has been treated by her and her associates for years. We wouldn’t see anyone else!
    Rosemary and JR — Aug 10, 2021
    About Eleanor Vierra, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1487726550
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

