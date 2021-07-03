See All Clinical Psychologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Clinical Psychology
4.4 (7)
Overview

Dr. Elena Brand, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. 

Dr. Brand works at Jill Meade Phd Pllc in Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jill Meade Phd Pllc
    36510 W 12 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-8220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elena Brand, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194767848
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brand works at Jill Meade Phd Pllc in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brand’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.

