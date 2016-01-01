Dr. Kazakina accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elena Kazakina, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elena Kazakina, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in East Brunswick, NJ.

Locations
- 1 593 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 238-9600
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elena Kazakina, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1679624001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazakina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kazakina speaks Russian.
Dr. Kazakina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazakina.
