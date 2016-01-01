Book an Appointment

Elena Konakova, CRNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elena Konakova, CRNP

Elena Konakova, CRNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Elena Konakova works at Jefferson Family Medicine Bustleton in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elena Konakova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bustleton & Veree Medical Practice
    10160 Bustleton Ave Ste C, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Elena Konakova, CRNP

    Specialties
    Specialties
    • English
    • Female
    • 1124449434
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elena Konakova, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elena Konakova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elena Konakova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Elena Konakova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elena Konakova works at Jefferson Family Medicine Bustleton in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Elena Konakova’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elena Konakova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elena Konakova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elena Konakova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elena Konakova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

