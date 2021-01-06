See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Elena Lvov, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elena Lvov, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elena Lvov, APRN

Elena Lvov, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Elena Lvov works at Asthma & Allergy Physicians of Ri Inc. in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashlee Belliveau, APRN
Ashlee Belliveau, APRN
5.0 (7)
View Profile
Caitlin N Tazi, NP
Caitlin N Tazi, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Elena Lvov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asthma & Allergy Physicians of Ri Inc.
    470 Toll Gate Rd Ste 203, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 751-1235
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elena Lvov?

    Jan 06, 2021
    Excellent! Very professional and intelligent. She was fantastic!
    Susan Ricci — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elena Lvov, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Elena Lvov, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elena Lvov to family and friends

    Elena Lvov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elena Lvov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elena Lvov, APRN.

    About Elena Lvov, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023448925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elena Lvov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elena Lvov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elena Lvov works at Asthma & Allergy Physicians of Ri Inc. in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Elena Lvov’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Elena Lvov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elena Lvov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elena Lvov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elena Lvov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elena Lvov, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.