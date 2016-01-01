See All Psychologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Elena Malofeeva, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Malofeeva, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Malofeeva works at Tucson Counseling, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Allied Physicians LLC
    2055 W Hospital Dr Ste 205, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 873-8562
  2. 2
    Tucson Counseling, Tucson, AZ
    7070 N ORACLE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 873-8562
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Elena Malofeeva, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1588820906
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Malofeeva, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malofeeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malofeeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malofeeva works at Tucson Counseling, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Malofeeva’s profile.

    Dr. Malofeeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malofeeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malofeeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malofeeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

