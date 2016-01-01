Dr. Elena Malofeeva, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malofeeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Elena Malofeeva, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Malofeeva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Allied Physicians LLC2055 W Hospital Dr Ste 205, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 873-8562
-
2
Tucson Counseling, Tucson, AZ7070 N ORACLE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 873-8562
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Elena Malofeeva, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1588820906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malofeeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malofeeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malofeeva works at
Dr. Malofeeva speaks Russian.
Dr. Malofeeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malofeeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malofeeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malofeeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.