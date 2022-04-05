Eleni Escorza, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eleni Escorza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eleni Escorza, LPC
Overview
Eleni Escorza, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX.
Eleni Escorza works at
Locations
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (346) 314-0104Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
She is so caring and I already see some little changes in my daughter.
About Eleni Escorza, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1790148278
Frequently Asked Questions
Eleni Escorza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eleni Escorza works at
Eleni Escorza speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Eleni Escorza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eleni Escorza.
