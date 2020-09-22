See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Eleonora Rozmarin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Eleonora Rozmarin, NP

Eleonora Rozmarin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Eleonora Rozmarin works at Sofia Bentsianov MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eleonora Rozmarin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Halper Medical Office
    40 W Brighton Ave Ste 103, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 996-2260

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 22, 2020
The doctor seemed very knowledgeable and took a lot of time to go over the consultation. Bedside manners were also excellent. One of the best and intelligent doctors I've visited. Thank you so much!!!
Ludmila Z — Sep 22, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Eleonora Rozmarin, NP
About Eleonora Rozmarin, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568906337
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Eleonora Rozmarin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eleonora Rozmarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Eleonora Rozmarin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Eleonora Rozmarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Eleonora Rozmarin works at Sofia Bentsianov MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Eleonora Rozmarin’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Eleonora Rozmarin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eleonora Rozmarin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eleonora Rozmarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eleonora Rozmarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

