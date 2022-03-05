Elia Perez-S, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elia Perez-S is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elia Perez-S, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elia Perez-S, NP is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laguna Hills, CA.
Elia Perez-S works at
Locations
-
1
The Helm Center for Pain Management24902 Moulton Pkwy Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92637 Directions (949) 462-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elia Perez-S?
Over the last 3 years, Dr. Elia Perez has changed my life! I suffer from CRPS and migraines and Dr. Perez is my 4th pain doctor since 2013. My quality of life is exponentially better and at the same time, she has helped me reduce my need for narcotics by over 50% over the last 2 years. Her approach enabled me to avoid the awful withdrawal symptoms from my long-term use of narcotics to manage my chronic pain. I am 52 and my outlook on life is the best it has been since 2013 when I suffered my debilitating accident. I am so grateful.
About Elia Perez-S, NP
- Dentistry
- English
- 1578789673
Frequently Asked Questions
Elia Perez-S has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elia Perez-S works at
5 patients have reviewed Elia Perez-S. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elia Perez-S.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elia Perez-S, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elia Perez-S appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.