See All General Dentists in Laguna Hills, CA
Elia Perez-S, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elia Perez-S, NP

Dentistry
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elia Perez-S, NP is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Elia Perez-S works at The Helm Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Em Makhoul, DDS
Dr. Em Makhoul, DDS
4.9 (114)
View Profile
Dr. Sedigheh Masoum, DDS
Dr. Sedigheh Masoum, DDS
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Helm Center for Pain Management
    24902 Moulton Pkwy Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 462-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Pain
Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elia Perez-S?

    Mar 05, 2022
    Over the last 3 years, Dr. Elia Perez has changed my life! I suffer from CRPS and migraines and Dr. Perez is my 4th pain doctor since 2013. My quality of life is exponentially better and at the same time, she has helped me reduce my need for narcotics by over 50% over the last 2 years. Her approach enabled me to avoid the awful withdrawal symptoms from my long-term use of narcotics to manage my chronic pain. I am 52 and my outlook on life is the best it has been since 2013 when I suffered my debilitating accident. I am so grateful.
    John Hutchins — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elia Perez-S, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Elia Perez-S, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elia Perez-S to family and friends

    Elia Perez-S' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elia Perez-S

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elia Perez-S, NP.

    About Elia Perez-S, NP

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578789673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elia Perez-S, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elia Perez-S is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elia Perez-S has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elia Perez-S works at The Helm Center in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Elia Perez-S’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Elia Perez-S. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elia Perez-S.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elia Perez-S, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elia Perez-S appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elia Perez-S, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.