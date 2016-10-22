Dr. Elias Murillo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Murillo, DC
Dr. Elias Murillo, DC is a Chiropractor in Oxnard, CA.
Phyllis S. Ritchie MD PC1100 W Gonzales Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 988-0053
- 2 3729 Saviers Rd, Oxnard, CA 93033 Directions (805) 385-2370
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He has an office in Ojai, 1200 Maricopa Hwy. I have been to chiropractors since I was very young because of a motorcycle accident that flew me off of a 200 foot embankment. To say the least, it knocked my spine out pretty badly. To say the most, it did not break any vertebrae or paralyze me. I have been to chiropractors and Osteopathic Drs and have the good fortune of of being seen by the very best. Elias Murrillo, DC who works at the Ojai Clinic is right up there with the best I have ever seen.
- English, Spanish
