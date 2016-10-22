See All Chiropractors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Elias Murillo, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elias Murillo, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Elias Murillo, DC is a Chiropractor in Oxnard, CA. 

Dr. Murillo works at Clinicas Del Camino Real in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Phyllis S. Ritchie MD PC
    1100 W Gonzales Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 988-0053
  2. 2
    3729 Saviers Rd, Oxnard, CA 93033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 385-2370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murillo?

    Oct 22, 2016
    He has an office in Ojai, 1200 Maricopa Hwy. I have been to chiropractors since I was very young because of a motorcycle accident that flew me off of a 200 foot embankment. To say the least, it knocked my spine out pretty badly. To say the most, it did not break any vertebrae or paralyze me. I have been to chiropractors and Osteopathic Drs and have the good fortune of of being seen by the very best. Elias Murrillo, DC who works at the Ojai Clinic is right up there with the best I have ever seen.
    CM in Ventura, CA — Oct 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elias Murillo, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elias Murillo, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murillo to family and friends

    Dr. Murillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elias Murillo, DC.

    About Dr. Elias Murillo, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548535958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Murillo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murillo works at Clinicas Del Camino Real in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murillo’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elias Murillo, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.