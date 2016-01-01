Elika Abtahi-Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elika Abtahi-Gonzalez
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elika Abtahi-Gonzalez is a Counselor in Tustin, CA.
Locations
- 1 17772 Irvine Blvd Ste 102-4, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (949) 422-4749
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Elika Abtahi-Gonzalez
- Counseling
- English
- 1285880492
Frequently Asked Questions
