Elina Martinez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Elina Martinez, FNP

Elina Martinez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Elina Martinez works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elina Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Elina Martinez, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1871719583
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elina Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elina Martinez works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Elina Martinez’s profile.

    Elina Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elina Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elina Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elina Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

