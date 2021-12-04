See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Elisa Barcalow, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elisa Barcalow, FNP-BC

Elisa Barcalow, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Elisa Barcalow works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elisa Barcalow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Family Care Centers
    4232 Mall Dr, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2021
    ELISA IS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND COMPATIONATE TO ALL HER PATIENTS NEEDS. I AM VERY HAPPY SHE IS MY NP.
    MARCIE — Dec 04, 2021
    About Elisa Barcalow, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235508359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Trinity Medical Center East

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elisa Barcalow, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisa Barcalow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elisa Barcalow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elisa Barcalow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elisa Barcalow works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Elisa Barcalow’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Elisa Barcalow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisa Barcalow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisa Barcalow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisa Barcalow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.