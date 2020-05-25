Elisa Horton, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisa Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elisa Horton, LMFT
Overview
Elisa Horton, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm City, FL.
Locations
Elisa Horton, LMFT, LMHC, NCC, Inc.901 SW Martin Downs Blvd Ste 317, Palm City, FL 34990 Directions (772) 781-1818Tuesday12:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday10:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I will always be grateful to have crossed paths with Elisa. Her depth of knowledge, professionalism and ability to connect with people is exceptional. Her expertise with Emotionally Focused Therapy changed the direction of our marriage; we left each session with a clear set of "tools' and understanding of our behaviors. The sincerity, dedication and expertise Elisa offers has been such a gift to us.
About Elisa Horton, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Elisa Horton accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elisa Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Elisa Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisa Horton.
