See All Physicians Assistants in Modesto, CA
Elisa Martinez, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elisa Martinez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Elisa Martinez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Modesto, CA. 

Elisa Martinez works at Golden Valley Health Centers in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Valley Health Centers
    2101 Tenaya Dr, Modesto, CA 95354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 576-6766
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elisa Martinez?

    Sep 20, 2022
    I love Dr.Elisa Martinez, she has been my Dr off and on since Before I was a teenager. I have always felt comfortable with her. She doesn't make you feel ashamed or embarrassed about your visit or reason for being there. And she goes out of her way to give you the best possible care!
    Katherine Walton — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elisa Martinez, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Elisa Martinez, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elisa Martinez to family and friends

    Elisa Martinez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elisa Martinez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elisa Martinez, PA-C.

    About Elisa Martinez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720061716
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elisa Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elisa Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elisa Martinez works at Golden Valley Health Centers in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Elisa Martinez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Elisa Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisa Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisa Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisa Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elisa Martinez, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.