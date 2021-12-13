Dr. Elisa Perreault, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perreault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Perreault, OD is an Optometrist in Albany, NY.
Optique Vision65 Wolf Rd # 106, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 463-1707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Dr. Perreault has been my optometrist for several years. Her eye exam is throrough, and my prescriptions have been consistently accurate. She is very kind and patiently answers all questions. She's the best eye doctor in the Albany region. The office on Wolf Road in Albany is a convenient location with easy parking. It's clean and has a good-sized waiting area. Wait time is brief. The staff is friendly and helpful. Thanks, Optique Vision!
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Perreault has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perreault accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perreault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perreault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perreault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perreault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perreault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.