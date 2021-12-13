See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Albany, NY
Dr. Elisa Perreault, OD

Optometry
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elisa Perreault, OD

Dr. Elisa Perreault, OD is an Optometrist in Albany, NY. 

Dr. Perreault works at Optique Vision in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perreault's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optique Vision
    65 Wolf Rd # 106, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 463-1707
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Spectera
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2021
    Dr. Perreault has been my optometrist for several years. Her eye exam is throrough, and my prescriptions have been consistently accurate. She is very kind and patiently answers all questions. She's the best eye doctor in the Albany region. The office on Wolf Road in Albany is a convenient location with easy parking. It's clean and has a good-sized waiting area. Wait time is brief. The staff is friendly and helpful. Thanks, Optique Vision!
    MJ — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Elisa Perreault, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225160518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisa Perreault, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perreault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perreault has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perreault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perreault works at Optique Vision in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perreault’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perreault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perreault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perreault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perreault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

