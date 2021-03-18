See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Elisa Salazar, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elisa Salazar, NP

Elisa Salazar, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. 

Elisa Salazar works at Integrity Mental Health in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elisa Salazar's Office Locations

    Integrity Mental Health
    5440 W Franklin Rd Ste 108, Boise, ID 83705
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 18, 2021
    She sticks to the script, so sometimes it feels less personal and more professional. However, she literally conquered the impossible and got my meds right- something that about 4 doctors had tried to do. I am thankful for her, and am now a senior in college, doing research and quite healthy. Thanks Elisa!
    Coltyn Fisher — Mar 18, 2021
    About Elisa Salazar, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225359961
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elisa Salazar, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisa Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elisa Salazar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elisa Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elisa Salazar works at Integrity Mental Health in Boise, ID. View the full address on Elisa Salazar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elisa Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisa Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisa Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisa Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

