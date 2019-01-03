Dr. Elisa Seibert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seibert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Seibert, PHD
Dr. Elisa Seibert, PHD is a Couples Counselor in York, PA. They specialize in Couples Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY.
York Office2550 Kingston Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 755-5736
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
We have been seeing Dr. Seibert for over a year and she has helped us relationally and emotionally. We find her compassionate, insightful and understanding.
- Couples Counseling
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Montana State University Counseling Center, and Montana State Hospital
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- MESSIAH COLLEGE
Dr. Seibert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seibert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seibert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seibert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seibert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seibert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.