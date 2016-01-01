See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Elisabeth Cooper, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (4)
Overview

Elisabeth Cooper, PA is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Elisabeth Cooper works at Shasta Community Health Center in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shasta Community Health Center
    1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-5710

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Elisabeth Cooper, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114969003
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elisabeth Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Elisabeth Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elisabeth Cooper works at Shasta Community Health Center in Redding, CA. View the full address on Elisabeth Cooper’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Elisabeth Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisabeth Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisabeth Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

