Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Elisabeth Gallagher, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elisabeth Gallagher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Livermore, CA.

Locations
- 1 1618 Holmes St Bldg C, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 556-3464
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gallagher is an excellent therapist. I have been to 3 others over the course of the last 40 years, and she ranks at the top of the list. She is patient, kind, incisive, and professional. In a world of too many chances with folks in this profession, you will not go wrong in choosing her to get you through what ever it is. She is trustworthy.
About Dr. Elisabeth Gallagher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093841124
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
