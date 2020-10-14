See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Elisabeth Hottel, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Hottel, OD

Dr. Elisabeth Hottel, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM. 

Dr. Hottel works at Eyes Of The Southwest in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hottel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyes of the Southwest PC
    2810 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 523-2020
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 14, 2020
    Very pleasant and enthusiastic. Very willing to assist me as a patient
    JG. — Oct 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Elisabeth Hottel, OD
    About Dr. Elisabeth Hottel, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114447257
