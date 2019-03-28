Elisabeth McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elisabeth McManus, PA-C
Overview
Elisabeth McManus, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Elisabeth McManus works at
Locations
Ariel De Llanos2040 Babcock Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 858-9980
Ratings & Reviews
I see her as my psychiatrist and she has been fantastic. I feel listened to and she has gotten my meds just right. She always makes sure my meds won’t interact and remembers stuff we had talked about in previous sessions. Highly recommend!
About Elisabeth McManus, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Elisabeth McManus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth McManus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisabeth McManus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisabeth McManus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.