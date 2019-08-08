See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Elisabeth Volpert, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elisabeth Volpert, ARNP

Elisabeth Volpert, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Elisabeth Volpert works at UofL Physicians - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elisabeth Volpert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine at UofL Physicians Outpatient Center
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 370, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Elisabeth Volpert, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366697526
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elisabeth Volpert, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elisabeth Volpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elisabeth Volpert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elisabeth Volpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elisabeth Volpert works at UofL Physicians - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Elisabeth Volpert’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Elisabeth Volpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth Volpert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisabeth Volpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisabeth Volpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

