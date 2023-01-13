See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, MO
Elise Pilger Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Elise Pilger

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elise Pilger

Elise Pilger is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO. 

Elise Pilger works at Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Columbia in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Elise Pilger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of Central Missouri
    105 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 499-4990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urology Conditions
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urology Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elise Pilger?

    Jan 13, 2023
    Elise was very informative and helpful in diagnosis, as well as thorough with treatment options. She has a very pleasant demeanor and doesn’t make the appointment feel rushed or perfunctory. I highly recommend her!
    Linda — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elise Pilger
    How would you rate your experience with Elise Pilger?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elise Pilger to family and friends

    Elise Pilger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elise Pilger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elise Pilger.

    About Elise Pilger

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902390180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elise Pilger is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elise Pilger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elise Pilger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elise Pilger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elise Pilger works at Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Columbia in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Elise Pilger’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Elise Pilger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elise Pilger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elise Pilger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elise Pilger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elise Pilger?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.