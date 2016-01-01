See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Elise Stamper, CNP

Wound & Burn Care
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elise Stamper, CNP is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Elise Stamper works at Comprehensive Burn and Wound Specialists in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Burn and Wound Specialists
    1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South

About Elise Stamper, CNP

Specialties
  • Wound & Burn Care
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366102816
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elise Stamper, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elise Stamper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elise Stamper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elise Stamper works at Comprehensive Burn and Wound Specialists in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Elise Stamper’s profile.

Elise Stamper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elise Stamper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elise Stamper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elise Stamper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

