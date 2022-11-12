See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Templeton, CA
Elise Tobin, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (13)
Overview

Elise Tobin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Templeton, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    408 S Main St Ste 240, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Easy to find parking Punctual and organized office. Personable nice therapist with a lot of experience
    — Nov 12, 2022
    Photo: Elise Tobin, MFT
    About Elise Tobin, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649332032
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elise Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Elise Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elise Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elise Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elise Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.