Elisha Anderson, APRN
Elisha Anderson, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I have recommended five people to Dr. Anderson. All are now her patients and very pleased with the care she gives. I have so much respect for her and confidence in her that when she relocated to Wahpeton I followed her. Instead of three city blocks, I now travel over an hour to keep my appointments with her.
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851698344
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Essentia Health-Fargo
