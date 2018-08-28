See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wahpeton, ND
Elisha Anderson, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elisha Anderson, APRN

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Elisha Anderson, APRN

Elisha Anderson, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Elisha Anderson works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elisha Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elisha Anderson?

    Aug 28, 2018
    I have recommended five people to Dr. Anderson. All are now her patients and very pleased with the care she gives. I have so much respect for her and confidence in her that when she relocated to Wahpeton I followed her. Instead of three city blocks, I now travel over an hour to keep my appointments with her.
    Lisbon — Aug 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elisha Anderson, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Elisha Anderson, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elisha Anderson to family and friends

    Elisha Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elisha Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elisha Anderson, APRN.

    About Elisha Anderson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851698344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elisha Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elisha Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elisha Anderson works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Elisha Anderson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Elisha Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisha Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisha Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisha Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.