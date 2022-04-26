Overview of Elissa Barfoot, CNM

Elissa Barfoot, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Elissa Barfoot works at Women's Health Care, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.