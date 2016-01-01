Elissa Ku, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elissa Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elissa Ku, ANP
Offers telehealth
Elissa Ku, ANP is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA.
Elissa Ku works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Foundation2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 202, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Elissa Ku, ANP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1083126460
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Elissa Ku accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elissa Ku using Healthline FindCare.
Elissa Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elissa Ku works at
Elissa Ku has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elissa Ku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elissa Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elissa Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.