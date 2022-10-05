See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Eliud Kosgei

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Eliud Kosgei

Eliud Kosgei is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Eliud Kosgei works at Evergreen Health Services W NY in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eliud Kosgei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo office, Jamestown, Olean, Dunkirk
    206 S Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 847-2441
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2022
    He has been my doctor for give our take 4 or 5 years... he is honest, competent, he listen to your concerns and then he finds solutions that you are comfortable with... He truly cares for his Patiences and want what best for you
    Nicholas Jones — Oct 05, 2022
    Photo: Eliud Kosgei
    About Eliud Kosgei

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013362698
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eliud Kosgei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eliud Kosgei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eliud Kosgei works at Evergreen Health Services W NY in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Eliud Kosgei’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Eliud Kosgei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eliud Kosgei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eliud Kosgei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eliud Kosgei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

