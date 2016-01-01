Overview

Eliza Oun, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Master Physician Assistant, Samuel Merritt University, Ca and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Eliza Oun works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.