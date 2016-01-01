See All Family Doctors in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Elizabeth Abraham, CRNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Abraham, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Abraham works at JHNE Advanced Practice Providers in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JHNE Advanced Practice Providers
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Elizabeth Abraham, CRNP

  • Family Medicine
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1679805709
Education & Certifications

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

