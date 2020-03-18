Elizabeth Akano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Akano, NP
Overview of Elizabeth Akano, NP
Elizabeth Akano, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Akano's Office Locations
- 1 6018 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 Directions (443) 570-2706
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
she is a hard working woman, whose second nature is caring for older people. A good caring nurse practitioner
About Elizabeth Akano, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487208740
