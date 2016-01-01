Elizabeth Arnold Leahy, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Arnold Leahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Elizabeth Arnold Leahy, CNM
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY.
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group121 05 Rockaway Bch Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions (718) 634-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Arnold Leahy?
About Elizabeth Arnold Leahy, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1114048618
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy works at
Elizabeth Arnold Leahy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Arnold Leahy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Arnold Leahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Arnold Leahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.