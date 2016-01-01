Elizabeth Ashe, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Ashe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Ashe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Blacksburg, VA.
Elizabeth Ashe's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia - Blacksburg250 S Main St Ste 224A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 685-1481MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Ashe, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609854314
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Ashe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Ashe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Ashe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Ashe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Ashe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Ashe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Ashe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.