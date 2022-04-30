Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Assenmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP
Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA.
Locations
Primary Care Associates of Lansdale, 125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 215, Lansdale, PA 19446
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Liz is my CRNP and my mother’s and we are both very pleased with her professionalism and medical knowledge. She has compassion and empathy and listens to our concerns and answers all of our questions. We feel comfortable with Liz and feel she discusses treatment options or recommendations thoroughly with us.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Elizabeth Assenmacher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes.
Elizabeth Assenmacher accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Elizabeth Assenmacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
