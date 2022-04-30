See All Family Doctors in Lansdale, PA
Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. 

Elizabeth Assenmacher works at Primary Care Associates of Lansdale in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Associates of Lansdale
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 215, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Liz is my CRNP and my mother’s and we are both very pleased with her professionalism and medical knowledge. She has compassion and empathy and listens to our concerns and answers all of our questions. We feel comfortable with Liz and feel she discusses treatment options or recommendations thoroughly with us.
    — Apr 30, 2022
    Photo: Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP
    About Elizabeth Assenmacher, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477228773
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

